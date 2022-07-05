Russia's Tasty And That's It Has Unwanted Extras In Its Hamburgers

In the past few months, since the invasion of Ukraine, companies have taken a stand by removing their business from Russia in support of, and in solidarity with, the war torn nation. According to The New York Times, franchises range from media conglomerates like Bloomberg and Netflix to accounting firms and food establishments like Little Caesars, Heineken, Starbucks, and McDonald's.

One of the latter companies to adapt by closing locations, McDonald's made a huge change to its Russian restaurants when it announced the closure and removal of their iconic golden arches a few weeks after fighting began. Another company that bought McDonald's Russian holdings then created its own version with a different name but the same McDonald's flavors, per Business Insider. With the purchase, came a few necessary changes to differentiate the new stores from McDonald's and remove proprietary issues that could put them at legal risk of mimicking trademark items. But it seems some of their changes came with some lackluster and unappetizing results, namely bugs and mold.