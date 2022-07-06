The Trader Joe's Union Effort Just Scored A Huge Win

Ever since the first Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for an official vote on whether to unionize under the auspices of Workers United back in December 2021 (via Vox), Starbucks employees have been getting a lot of attention for their successful unionization efforts across the country.

But the workforce of another major retail has been quietly organizing. Trader Joe's employees have been looking to form a union in earnest ever since Trader Joe's management let them down regarding safety protocols during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic (per The New York Times). Trader Joe's workers have been furious with upper management.

For a variety of reasons, including not-quite-illegal tactics on the part of Trader Joe's management to discourage workers from organizing, as well as the pandemic itself, the Trader Joe's union has not reached critical mass like the Starbucks effort. But sure enough, things are happening on the Trader Joe's unionization front, and they're happening quickly. In fact, Trader Joe's union efforts, as personified by the burgeoning independent union, Trader Joe's United, announced the NLRB has set a date for the very first union vote at a Trader Joe's ever (via Twitter). And it's sooner than you might have expected.