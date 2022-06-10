Why Some NYC-Based Trader Joe's Workers Are Furious With Store Management

A video shared this week on the Reddit board WorkReform shows Trader Joe's workers confronting management at an outpost in New York City's Murray Hill neighborhood. The workers can be heard demanding "immediate changes to safety protocol" after their managers put them at risk by allegedly failing to warn them of an active shooter threat in the store last week. "I would not be calm at all if I found out there was a shooting threat and [...] management failed to inform staff," wrote a commenter. "Imagine going to work and you become a hostage [...] as soon as you get there because the boss didn't tell you to stay away from the building," wrote another.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 254 mass shootings so far this year. One of those mass shootings took place in April in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, just 10 miles from the Murray Hill Trader Joe's. With anxiety over gun violence at an all-time high, Trader Joe's employees were furious when they learned that their managers didn't alert them of an alleged gunman on the premises. "Good for them," wrote one Redditor, applauding the initiative of the outpost's workers. "Don't agonize. Unionize!" If more incidents like this take place at TJ's, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Hadley union push catch on in NYC and beyond.