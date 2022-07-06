The Ice Cream-Inspired Dress That's Made Of Cocoa Beans

Although this is not the first designer brand to collaborate with Magnum, it might be the most visually pleasing. The vegan dress is the lovechild of Magnum ice cream and the equally decadent fashion design house Iris van Herpen. Although their choice of the word "dress" is debatable, as there is no skirt to be seen, the pair nonetheless are quite proud of the frock, as it's the "first haute couture dress made from cocoa bean husks," per an announcement obtained by Mashed.

Model Cindy Bruna was the lucky fashionista to walk the dress down the runway at Paris Fashion Week on July 4th. The dress is billed as a "celebration of Magnum ice cream's vegan range," per PR Newswire. Certainly, this line of indulgent ice cream flavors is a welcome addition to any vegan's palate, even if they aren't likely to find the dress on store shelves anytime soon.

Indeed, the dress is a work of art, as it's made using sustainable materials relevant to Magnum's vegan ice cream ingredients. The designers actually used 3-D printing technology to generate the dress made from cocoa bean husks. The dress gets much of its dynamic nature from copper-coated, plantlike "body embellishments," along with other laser-printed 3-D elements. How tasty is that?