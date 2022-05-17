The Unexpected Product Magnum Ice Cream Is Now Selling

Self-care comes in all different forms. For some, it could be going for an invigorating run or taking a meditative yoga class. For others, it could be a nap or time out with friends. And for some, it could be settling down on the couch for a cozy night of pampering yourself along with your favorite snacks. After all, what could be a better combination than some sweets and a bubble bath, a face mask, and a colorful manicure or pedicure? Perhaps nothing, which is why the ice cream brand Magnum is now partnering with the independent beauty brand Nails.INC to give its fans the perfect way to enjoy a relaxing night of self-care.

Magnum has just announced that it will be joining forces with Nails.INC to release a brand new line of nail polishes that, rather than having the harsh, chemical smell that is often associated with cosmetics, will have a mouthwatering chocolate scent. The line-up will feature three sweet sets of six different delectable, creamy polish shades inspired by Magnum's delicious Duet ice cream bars, per PR Newswire.

The Almond Duet set blends "a buttery shade of light brown" Glazed Almond with the " ich dark brown" of Dark Chocolate, while the Chocolate Duet set delivers a pop of color with a bright hot pink Raspberry Swirl and White Chocolate, a lighter, silky pink hue. Lastly, the Cookie Duet pairs a beige Crunchy Cookie color with a light brown Classic Chocolate for an understated neutral look. Naturally, fans have already taken to social media to express their intrigue about this collaboration.