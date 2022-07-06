Trader Joe's New Product Reminds Fans Of A Taco Bell Menu Item

Taco Bell gave its loyal fans something to celebrate earlier this summer when it announced that it was bringing back its beloved Mexican Pizza. Described on the chain's website as a mixture of seasoned beef and refried beans layered between two crispy tortillas and topped with cheese, tomatoes, and "Mexican pizza sauce," the drive-thru delicacy made its triumphant return on May 19 following a pandemic-induced absence that customers mourned for the better part of the last two years.

As expected, T-Bell fanatics flocked to the fast-food joint during the early days of the Mexican Pizza's re-launch — so much so, in fact, that the chain was forced to temporarily discontinue the Mexican-Italian hybrid once again. "Demand for the Mexican Pizza was seven times higher than when it was last on menus, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we'd like," Taco Bell explained, noting that plans for a Mexican Pizza-inspired musical had been put to a halt as well. The chain said it expects the fan-favorite menu item to make a permanent return later this fall which, of course, is good news. However, some fans may still find it tough to deal with the waiting game once again.

Following a copycat recipe to re-create the Mexican Pizza may be one way to tide over those yearning for another taste of the Dolly Parton-approved Taco Bell dish. Now, Trader Joe's is stocking its shelves with a brand new product that might just serve as a temporary replacement.