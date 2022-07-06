Trader Joe's New Product Reminds Fans Of A Taco Bell Menu Item
Taco Bell gave its loyal fans something to celebrate earlier this summer when it announced that it was bringing back its beloved Mexican Pizza. Described on the chain's website as a mixture of seasoned beef and refried beans layered between two crispy tortillas and topped with cheese, tomatoes, and "Mexican pizza sauce," the drive-thru delicacy made its triumphant return on May 19 following a pandemic-induced absence that customers mourned for the better part of the last two years.
As expected, T-Bell fanatics flocked to the fast-food joint during the early days of the Mexican Pizza's re-launch — so much so, in fact, that the chain was forced to temporarily discontinue the Mexican-Italian hybrid once again. "Demand for the Mexican Pizza was seven times higher than when it was last on menus, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we'd like," Taco Bell explained, noting that plans for a Mexican Pizza-inspired musical had been put to a halt as well. The chain said it expects the fan-favorite menu item to make a permanent return later this fall which, of course, is good news. However, some fans may still find it tough to deal with the waiting game once again.
Following a copycat recipe to re-create the Mexican Pizza may be one way to tide over those yearning for another taste of the Dolly Parton-approved Taco Bell dish. Now, Trader Joe's is stocking its shelves with a brand new product that might just serve as a temporary replacement.
Can Trader Joe's new Layered Beef Tostada satisfy Mexican Pizza lovers?
Going a few more months without Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is a small price to pay to ensure its permanent (and hopefully uninterrupted) return to menus later this fall. In the meantime, Trader Joe's-obsessed Instagrammer @traderjoeslist spotted a new treat in the grocer's freezer section this week that may help tide Mexican Pizza lovers over until its return: layered beef tostadas, which are priced at $3.99. "Move over Taco Bell! Who doesn't love a tasty tostada? A review from the crew member checking me out said 'this is so good, you don't need to add anything to this!'" The TJ's shopper's caption accompanied a carousel of photos showing off the frozen entree that features "ground beef, pinto beans and cheese layered between crispy tortillas with tomatoes, black olives, and green onions."
It may be a bit bold of the Instagrammer to suggest that this new TJ's product could out-do Taco Bell's most prized creation. However, as Redditor u/Waffulz0426 said in a thread about the layered beef tostada, it does give off "Mexican Pizza vibes." Several commenters on @traderjoeslist's post concurred, though, as @itsme_missyd said, it's "not as meaty as Taco Bell's Mexican pizza, and certainly doesn't have that crunch factor." Still, the commenter awarded TJ's quasi-take on the T-bell fan-favorite a seven out of 10. For the time being, that might just be enough.