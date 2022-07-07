How To Score Free Dippin' Dots To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

One little known fact about National Ice Cream Day is that it was started by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. And for good reason. According to a survey of 2,000 people by National Today, 40% of Americans have eaten an entire pint of ice cream by themselves, and 30% of Americans say they would eat ice cream at every meal if possible. Additionally, a whopping 50% of those surveyed agree that going out for ice cream is a good date idea. That's a lot of love for a frozen treat.

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every third Sunday in July during peak ice cream-eating weather, and ice cream companies and vendors love to get in on the festivities. PR Newswire shares that this year, Dippin' Dots is celebrating the special day by giving away a free mini cup of its unique ice cream. So, how can you score your own Dippin' Dots freebie to cool you down during the dog days of summer?