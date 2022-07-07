How To Score Free Dippin' Dots To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day
One little known fact about National Ice Cream Day is that it was started by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. And for good reason. According to a survey of 2,000 people by National Today, 40% of Americans have eaten an entire pint of ice cream by themselves, and 30% of Americans say they would eat ice cream at every meal if possible. Additionally, a whopping 50% of those surveyed agree that going out for ice cream is a good date idea. That's a lot of love for a frozen treat.
National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every third Sunday in July during peak ice cream-eating weather, and ice cream companies and vendors love to get in on the festivities. PR Newswire shares that this year, Dippin' Dots is celebrating the special day by giving away a free mini cup of its unique ice cream. So, how can you score your own Dippin' Dots freebie to cool you down during the dog days of summer?
Getting connected to the Dots
First, If you haven't ever tried Dippin' Dots, now's the time. Dippin' Dots are an ice cream product that's made with liquid nitrogen, and they're known for coming in the shape of small orb-like beads. The ice cream comes in up to 18 flavors, too, so there's something for just about everyone.
In order to score your free Dippin' Dots this upcoming National Ice Cream Day, you'll need to visit a participating location. Currently, Dippin' Dots can be found in over 100 retail locations and shopping malls (via Dippin' Dots). That's a huge increase in Dippin' Dots locations since the brand was first founded in 1988.
The caveat? You can't just walk up to a Dippin' Dots any time on July 17 and get free ice cream. According to PR Newswire, each Dippin' Dots location is hosting its own two-hour window where you can get your free mini cup of whichever flavor you desire. That means you'll have to call or visit your local Dippin' Dots ahead to find out what that timeframe is.