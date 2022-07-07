How Amazon Is Actually Beating Walmart's Grocery Deals

Online shopping was once a matter of convenience, but during the pandemic, it was a matter of necessity. When we were all on lockdown, online grocery delivery was one of the safest ways to shop for many. And grocery stores stepped up to the challenge, even though just one year before the pandemic, only 19% of customers had shopped for groceries online (via Forbes). While getting groceries delivered to your house once seemed like a premium service, it's now the norm.

The days of wandering around a grocery store are over, as people have settled into routines and want to go in, get their items, and get out as quickly as possible (via The Washington Post). This shift is not good news for Walmart, a store that counts on foot traffic for sales. Anyone else wander the aisles of the grocery giant for fun in high school? Since in-store shopping has decreased, Walmart has added more convenient online shopping options, like InHome grocery delivery (via TechCrunch). But despite these new grocery delivery methods, Walmart is fighting to keep up with Amazon's grocery delivery program.