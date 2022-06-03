How Walmart Is Trying To Keep Up With Amazon Grocery Delivery
Delivery services were on the rise even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. However, with many people staying home in the early days of the pandemic, grocery delivery services saw an increase of 42.6% in 2020 (via Insider Intelligence).
Though there are plenty of services to choose from, several remain at the top of the list. According to Good Housekeeping, the best grocery delivery services include Walmart, Instacart, Shipt, Amazon Fresh, and FreshDirect, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses.
Amazon Fresh, for example, has the benefit of being linked with the behemoth that is Amazon. Because the grocery service can utilize Amazon's existing infrastructure, deliveries can be made quickly. On the other hand, Amazon Fresh is constantly out of stock on major items, which can be frustrating for customers.
As another top player, Walmart is always upping its game to continue competing with Amazon Fresh. In addition to getting orders delivered as quickly as possible, Walmart is officially offering drone service, as well as expanding its fleet of warehouses.
Walmart and Amazon Fresh battle for customers' allegiance
Amazon is undeniably a giant corporation, with more than 175 large fulfillment centers and thousands of smaller warehouses in operation across the globe (via Big Rentz). For comparison, Walmart operates just under 200 warehouses total, per Digital Commerce 360, with only 29 strictly used for fulfilling online orders.
To keep up with Amazon Fresh, Walmart recently announced plans to build four new fulfillment centers. According to CNBC, these new warehouses will use automation for packing and shipping, meaning customers can receive their orders in as little as one or two days.
Another way Walmart is keeping up with Amazon is with its new InHome Delivery expansion. Like Amazon's Key In-Home Delivery, Walmart's new service involves delivery drivers bringing your groceries into your home — and in Walmart's case, even putting your groceries away in the fridge for you.
Some of these advancements could seem bizarre for some, but we can appreciate increased efficiency — and these new programs are especially important for other folks. For example, certain disabilities wouldn't allow someone to unload their groceries, so this helps many people across the nation.