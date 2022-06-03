How Walmart Is Trying To Keep Up With Amazon Grocery Delivery

Delivery services were on the rise even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. However, with many people staying home in the early days of the pandemic, grocery delivery services saw an increase of 42.6% in 2020 (via Insider Intelligence).

Though there are plenty of services to choose from, several remain at the top of the list. According to Good Housekeeping, the best grocery delivery services include Walmart, Instacart, Shipt, Amazon Fresh, and FreshDirect, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Amazon Fresh, for example, has the benefit of being linked with the behemoth that is Amazon. Because the grocery service can utilize Amazon's existing infrastructure, deliveries can be made quickly. On the other hand, Amazon Fresh is constantly out of stock on major items, which can be frustrating for customers.

As another top player, Walmart is always upping its game to continue competing with Amazon Fresh. In addition to getting orders delivered as quickly as possible, Walmart is officially offering drone service, as well as expanding its fleet of warehouses.