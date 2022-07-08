Former NFL Star Anthony Spice Adams Brings The Heat With Modelo And Takis - Exclusive Interview

What's your favorite Takis flavor?

I'm not going to lie to you. My nickname is "Spice," but I'm not a real spicy guy. I eat the Takis straight out of the bag. I really haven't explored with any of the recipes because you got to build up a tolerance for that type of spice. It's a lot of intensity in the chip. If you eat a couple of them, you're still going to need some water or some milk or something, [and] you got to build up a tolerance for those things. Right now, I'm eating them straight out the bag, and I really haven't explored any of the recipes with Takis as yet, because I got to get used to the chips first.

You mentioned that even though your name is "Spice," you're not big on a lot of spicy things. You have to adjust to it. When you are cooking or when you're grilling, what's one ingredient that you can't live without?

One ingredient I can't live without is probably the different type of salts. You can use sea salt, you can use pink Himalayan salt, seasoning salt, there's all different ... You can use smoked salt. It's all types of salts that you can use. I will never not put salt on anything that I'm grilling.

Keep it nice and flavorful.

Yes, then you can add everything else after that, like lemon or lime or pineapple.

I'm going to switch to a little bit, because you've been on the "Great American Baking Show," and I see there's a new season coming out. They haven't released a lot of details. Will you be returning as host?

I'm really not sure. As of now, everything is too early to tell, and there were some complications going on with the pandemic and things like that. I don't know, but I'm always working. I'm always looking to have a good time and I'm excited about July 10th with Modelo and Takis. That's pretty much all I can speak on right now, but I always like to have a good time. I always like people around me to have a great time, so that's all I'm focused on right now.