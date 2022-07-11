Trader Joe's Fans Had A Rollercoaster Of Reactions To Its Vegan Meatless Meat Eater's Pizza

With a trio of "meats" — plant-based pepperoni slices, Italian sausage, and chorizo — it's safe to say that Trader Joes' vegan pizza is loaded with toppings. For some, this vegan pie ticks all the boxes: "It's my go-to frozen pizza now!" and "I love it and I'm a meat eater," wrote fans on Reddit.

Others, however, have a problem with the pizza's very selling point: the mock meat. Some shoppers have found that the meats have strange flavor, with comments describing the ingredients as oddly "minty," "fishy," and other adjectives you'd perhaps rather not associate with pizza. In fact, the Trader Joe's Vegan Meatless Meat Eater's Pizza has such mixed reviews that it's even divided families along the way, with one shopper admitting, "My partner is a child-like eater and loved it. I on the other hand absolutely hated it."

Aside from the meat issue, some fans simply found the TJ's product average at best, especially when compared to vegan pizzas made by other brands. For those who would still to give it a bite, however, some commenters suggested a few ways to upgrade the pie. Redditors recommend adding fire-roasted peppers and onions as additional toppings, as well as handful of extra shredded cheese or some garlic powder or black pepper to boost the flavor before you dig in.