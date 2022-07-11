The Promising Update In The US Baby Formula Shortage Saga

The initial factory shutdown in February was responsible for triggering a nationwide baby formula recall and shortage earlier this year, and a second shutdown in mid-June was triggered by massive floods. Now, Abbott's factory in Sturgis, Michigan has told CBS News that it is open for business once again. CBS says the facility is responsible for manufacturing EleCare, which is meant to provide nutrition to babies with food and digestive sensibilities, and Abbott spokesman John Koval said in a written statement that the company was "working to restart Similac [another infant formula] production as soon as we can. We'll provide more information when we have it."

Politico had reported that the plant actually came back online on July 1 but the post-flood restart was not officially announced, nor would the Food and Drug Administration comment on the matter. The publication cites an industry source who explained the secrecy was driven by Abbott's need to ensure that "processes were running smoothly after previous disruptions before announcing anything publicly;" particularly since the plant has already had to stop operations once before.