Why You Might See More Imported Baby Formula In Stores Soon
If you have a child, or even a social media account, you've heard about the nationwide baby formula shortage. The issues began within the global supply chain due to COVID-19 and have continued to worsen because of labor shortages and a formula recall, according to Good Housekeeping. With 40% of baby formula supplies out of stock, frightened parents have been hopping between stores to find formula and reaching out to the community for help.
Though it may sound appropriate to turn to some less-than-ideal practices in a pinch, Dr. Tanya Altmann, founder of Calabasas Pediatrics, advises against making homemade formula or adding water to formula to stretch your supply. She does, however, approve of switching your child's brand if their regular one isn't available. If in doubt, it's always a good idea to talk to your child's pediatrician.
On Wednesday, some important news was announced that might put an end to the national formula shortage. To all mothers struggling to feed their children: Help is on the way.
A potential long-term solution for baby formula
The United States Food and Drug Administration plans to partner with foreign infant formula manufacturers to stock American shelves, thus aiding the national shortage, according to CNN Health. These manufacturers will be permitted to sell formula in the U.S. permanently, whereas current flexibilities are only in place until November 14.
This comes shortly after several Operation Fly Formula missions, a program introduced by the Biden administration to quickly ship foreign formula to the U.S., per The American Independent. The Department of Health and Human Services estimated that 32 flights will have delivered enough formula to fill 17 million 8-ounce bottles by the end of June.
"The need to diversify and strengthen the U.S. infant formula supply is more important than ever. The recent shutdown of a major infant formula plant, compounded by unforeseen natural weather events, has shown just how vulnerable the supply chain has become," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf and Susan Mayne, director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said in a joint statement (per the agency).
According to USA Today, the FDA will announce more details about the partnership in September.