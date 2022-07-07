Why You Might See More Imported Baby Formula In Stores Soon

If you have a child, or even a social media account, you've heard about the nationwide baby formula shortage. The issues began within the global supply chain due to COVID-19 and have continued to worsen because of labor shortages and a formula recall, according to Good Housekeeping. With 40% of baby formula supplies out of stock, frightened parents have been hopping between stores to find formula and reaching out to the community for help.

Though it may sound appropriate to turn to some less-than-ideal practices in a pinch, Dr. Tanya Altmann, founder of Calabasas Pediatrics, advises against making homemade formula or adding water to formula to stretch your supply. She does, however, approve of switching your child's brand if their regular one isn't available. If in doubt, it's always a good idea to talk to your child's pediatrician.

On Wednesday, some important news was announced that might put an end to the national formula shortage. To all mothers struggling to feed their children: Help is on the way.