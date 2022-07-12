KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

In the past few years, many internet boards and Reddit threads have bemoaned the removal of the Mac & Cheese Bowl from KFC's menu, but now those fans can finally put their sorrow to rest. The company has announced that for a limited time, KFC is bringing back the $5 Mac & Cheese Bowls.

The bowls, which originally hit the menu back in 2019, will be back starting on July 18 and remain on menus for an indefinite, but short-lived time. For those who order digitally, KFC is also offering the opportunity to try the old favorite a bit earlier, starting on July 11, as long as they are ordered through the KFC mobile app or the KFC website.

The bowl comes with the very cheesy combo of "cheddar mac & cheese topped with KFC's crispy popcorn chicken and a sprinkle of a three-cheese blend," and this time around will also afford the option for the addition of some spice in the form of "KFC's spicy, smoky Nashville Hot sauce." In the past, critics gave the bowl rave reviews, like one Instagrammer who posted that the bowl contains a "combo we never knew we needed."

KFC is celebrating the Mac & Cheese Bowl's return with another offer as well — free delivery now through July 24 for those who order digitally.