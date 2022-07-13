The Major Stumbling Block Calvin Eng Faced When Opening Bonnie's In Brooklyn - Exclusive

Calvin Eng wasn't looking for experience when he started hiring staff. He was looking for "good people." "I always joke that we have the greenest kitchen in New York," Eng told Mashed. "It's very young, very green." While many of his employees are beginning their culinary careers at Bonnie's, that's not what tripped Eng up.

"We tried to open in September," he revealed, "but we ended up opening in December due to so many delays and gas and everything. [It got] to the point where we had a full team of 30 people ready to work at a restaurant, it was ready to go, except that we didn't have gas to cook anything with."

Eng's solution, when he came up with it in November, was nothing short of ingenious. "We did the no gas popup where it was random dishes that I made," Eng said. "It was hard to make those dishes, because Cantonese people don't even really eat raw or cold things like that. It's always blanched or cooked or something." The experience was doubly difficult because, as Eng explained, "[Everything was] brand new — brand new team, brand new restaurant."

The chef was — as he has been since — wildly successful in his attempt. Even The New York Times would write about the raw oysters Eng served during his culinary improv session. "It made opening easier," Eng concluded, "because [by the time we opened, we'd done] a version of it with training wheels."

