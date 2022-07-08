Calvin Eng Explores His Roots While Partnering With Vita Coco - Exclusive Interview

As part of your new partnership with Vita Coco, you've created a coconut-inspired menu. Tell us about it.

We basically did our regular menu and collabed with Vita Coco and made every dish and every component have coconut, and that was the goal. We took our main hits and infused either coconut milk or coconut water into every single dish that we did. It was in the sauces, it was in the poaching liquids — we poach chickens in coconut water. We did our shrimp and walnuts, which is usually made with a mayo-based sauce, but we added coconut milk to that. For our fried milk sundae, we basically make milk custard, scoop it up, batter, and deep fry it. We made it with coconut milk instead for the Friday coconut dinner.

How does coconut change the flavors of a recipe for you? What are its powers to transform?

It adds a lot of natural sweetness and nuttiness that makes it super tasty. If you don't like coconut, then you're not going to like it, but if you do, you'll enjoy the little hints that it does add because it does add a lot of flavor.

Talking about another thing that some people love, some people hate, you use a lot of MSG in your recipes. You even sell an MSG martini. Can you give us some of your top tips for using MSG in a home kitchen?

You should definitely use it sparingly and you need to use it with salt. You can't add MSG and expect to get that same effective flavor without having a balance of salt as well. It's really all about the right balance of it all. You need salt, MSG, and sugar usually to have the right balance.

If somebody wants to start experimenting in their home with using MSG who hasn't done it before, do you have a recipe or food that they can start with?

Definitely savory foods. Once you start with that, you can add it to drinks, like you mentioned. I add it to desserts when it's that right balance of savory, umami, and sweet. It's in almost everything — because it's this fine balance. Once you are comfortable using it and understand what it does and what it can do, figuring out the right amount to add to certain things, you'll end up using it like salt once you understand how it tastes and how it affects food.