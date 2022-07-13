The Unexpected Way Panera Is Celebrating National Mac And Cheese Day

There's no such thing as too much celebration, and thankfully, the calendar year grants us plenty of opportunities to do so. Gone are the days when Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter were the only holidays to look forward to. In this day and age, there are holidays for every food and drink under the sun, from National Donut Day to National Wine Day. The next foodie holiday to keep on your radar celebrates America's favorite comfort food — mac and cheese. While you may not get the day off work, July 14, aka National Mac and Cheese Day, gives you the perfect excuse to whip up a bowl of warm, creamy, and deeply cheesy pasta. Here are the best mac and cheese recipes you need to know about.

While nothing beats tucking into a bowl of store-bought cheesy noodles on the couch, there are other ways to treat yourself on this special day. According to Franchising, Dickey's is commemorating this holiday by offering several elevated mac and cheese dishes on its menu. One is topped with slow-smoked brisket, while another features buffalo sauce and slow-smoked chicken. Meanwhile, Noodles & Company is satisfying reward members with complimentary small bowls of mac and cheese (via Parade). As for Panera Bread? This fast-casual chain is mixing things up with a unique but unusual mac and cheese deal (via QSR).