The Unexpected Way Panera Is Celebrating National Mac And Cheese Day
There's no such thing as too much celebration, and thankfully, the calendar year grants us plenty of opportunities to do so. Gone are the days when Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter were the only holidays to look forward to. In this day and age, there are holidays for every food and drink under the sun, from National Donut Day to National Wine Day. The next foodie holiday to keep on your radar celebrates America's favorite comfort food — mac and cheese. While you may not get the day off work, July 14, aka National Mac and Cheese Day, gives you the perfect excuse to whip up a bowl of warm, creamy, and deeply cheesy pasta. Here are the best mac and cheese recipes you need to know about.
While nothing beats tucking into a bowl of store-bought cheesy noodles on the couch, there are other ways to treat yourself on this special day. According to Franchising, Dickey's is commemorating this holiday by offering several elevated mac and cheese dishes on its menu. One is topped with slow-smoked brisket, while another features buffalo sauce and slow-smoked chicken. Meanwhile, Noodles & Company is satisfying reward members with complimentary small bowls of mac and cheese (via Parade). As for Panera Bread? This fast-casual chain is mixing things up with a unique but unusual mac and cheese deal (via QSR).
Panera Bread is gifting customers with a deal on morning Mac and cheese
There are very few foods that taste good at any hour of the day. For the most part, the foods you want eat for breakfast you don't usually crave when dinnertime rolls around. Foods like pizza and cereal might be some of the few exceptions. As for mac and cheese? The jury is still out of that one.
That said, on National Mac and Cheese Day, all bets are off. According to QSR, Panera Bread is rewarding the biggest cheese lovers with a special breakfast surprise. Customers will get $1 off their morning mac and cheese meal of any size. This breakfast deal may best be catered towards those nursing a hangover, parents who wish to treat their kids, or mac and cheese lovers who appreciate this dish anytime, anywhere. To make the most of this deal, customers simply have to use the code MACMORNING on the website or app before 10:30 a.m. The offer is valid for curbside pick-up, in-cafe pick-up, drive-thru pick-up, contactless dine-in, or delivery while supplies last.
Panera Bread has a history of celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day. In 2021, this Missouri-based chain gifted 10 winners with a years worth of mac and cheese. We'll just have to see what cheesy plans it has in store for 2023!