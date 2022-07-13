Why These Beloved Costco Food Court Items May Never Come Back

The short answer is that it's unlikely that the Costco food court will bring the menu items back, no matter how the members feel about losing some of their favorite food items. A Costco food court employee replied to the Reddit post, relating an experience when a higher-up came to visit the branch. The manager asked about similar menu changes to the original poster (the Combo Pizza as well as the sauerkraut and onion toppings,) and the reply was not encouraging. The user reported, "There are currently no plans to bring those items back as it is extra cost and labor ... he went on to say that they do not believe bringing back combo or onions would do much to dramatically increase sales since sales did not decrease upon taking them away."

Another Reddit user had emailed Costco to voice their dismay about the Combo Pizza and reported their reply, "We understand your dissatisfaction about not having the Combo Pizza as part of our menu offering at this time. A difficult decision was made to simplify our business and unfortunately, the Combo Pizza was removed."

Even though some customers are upset by menu changes, there's at least one Costco food menu mainstay that isn't going to change anytime soon — the price of hot dogs. The CEO of Costco, Craig Jelinek, when asked by CNBC if the iconic $1.50 Costco hot dog would be getting more expensive anytime soon, simply answered: "No."