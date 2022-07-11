We Finally Know Whether Inflation Will Affect Costco's Hot Dog Prices

Undoubtedly one of the greatest mysteries of all time is Costco's hot dog combo. Well, okay, we know the real reason Costco's hot dog meal is so cheap –- the chain makes the hot dogs itself -– but it's still a heck of a deal.

Costco first introduced its $1.50 hot dog and drink combo back in 1985, according to Business Insider, and not once has the price wavered. As a result, the chain sells more than 150 million hot dogs each year (via Puget Sound Business Journal).

However, over the last several months, inflation has sent food costs skyrocketing. Eggs, the food that has seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have nearly doubled in cost since December 2021. Although Costco's hot dog and drink deal is hardly anyone's priority right now, many of us are still wondering if the combo will finally deviate from its historic price tag of $1.50.