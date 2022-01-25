Why Reddit Is Worried About Costco's Food Court

Buying in bulk really makes you hungry, doesn't it? After you've spent a day stocking up on everything from Cheetos to dog food, you'll probably want to grab a bite to eat. And what better place to satisfy both your hunger and shopping needs than at the Costco food court? With the legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo — a classic so enduring that Costco's founder supposedly told the CEO that the price could never increase (via Business Insider) — you could fill both your cart and stomach while saving big.

But some Redditors have shown concern for the quality. On the subreddit r/Costco, a user started a thread titled, "Is the Quality of the Costco Food Court Going Downhill?" Their reasoning for this stemmed from small but noticeable changes to the food court's menu items. The chicken bakes were frozen instead of fresh, the pizza used cubed cheese instead of shredded, and certain condiments like sauerkraut and onions were no longer available for hot dogs. The user even said they would prefer their membership cost more than sacrifice the quality of the food court. But are these just minor, unsubstantial changes to save costs in a time of supply chain shortages and economic inflation? Some fans are worried that the food court is beginning a slow decline.