Gordon Ramsay Proved Us All Wrong With His Vegan Food Confession

"I actually love vegan food." Yes, it's true — the words came from Ramsay himself in a new episode of "MasterChef: Back to Win." Ramsay admitted, per PEOPLE, that he loves dishes prepared without any animal or seafood products, despite that he has built a reputation for being the master of cooking meat.

Ramsay's revelation came after he announced on a recent episode that chefs would be required to compete in a vegan challenge; he then admitted he had a secret before spilling the beans to the contestants. "It's a secret that's so big, I'm almost afraid to say it on national television." The contestants were shocked as well, with one jokingly calling him "Mr. Beef Wellington." While Ramsay suggests this is his first time opening up about vegan food, he actually does have a section of his website dedicated to vegan recipes.

Now, this is not the first Ramsay/vegan controversy we know of. Back in May, the chef shared that he was impressed by one vegan recipe involving ramen.

Ramsay did reveal that his love for veganism is "thanks to the kids," likely referring to his five children. The chef seemingly shares a close relationship with them, and he and his daughter, Tilley, even became TikTok famous during the pandemic for their fun father-daughter videos.