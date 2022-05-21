Finally, Gordon Ramsay Is Impressed With A Vegan Recipe

The Cinderella search is over, everyone. When Gordon Ramsay issued an edict to the TikTok kingdom on May 10 in search of a vegan recipe that the famed carnivore might fall in love with, tensions were high and expectations were low. TikTokkers scoured the land, eager to impress the chef with a meatless, plant-based recipe that might win over the man who, as reported by Metro, once said his "biggest nightmare" would be finding out one of his children decided to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle. Ramsay has made great strides in the eyes of vegans since those dark days. In March 2021, he even went so far as to make a vegan "steak" entirely out of eggplant; the creation took the TikTok world by storm, according to Insider, and Ramsay announced that he was officially "going vegan."

Of course, he was only joking. The video of Ramsay's sumptuous vegan steak ended with a key message that came only after the ellipses: "I'm going vegan...for lunch." The chef clearly had no intention of overhauling hi entire lifestyle, let alone the menus at each of his successful restaurants around the world. But now, Ramsay is doubling down on his vegan-for-lunch trick, by announcing his intention to turn "slightly" vegan for the week, as part of the BBC's #FutureFoodStars TikTok challenge (via The Beet). In his earlier video, Ramsay challenged TikTokkers to "float [his] boat" with an impressive vegan recipe. But which one will fit the glass slipper?