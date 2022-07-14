Why The FDA's Recall Process Is Coming Under Fire

It's no secret that the various arms of the U.S. government often underwhelm people with their efficiency and response times. The most recent agency to be heavily criticized is the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), which is tasked with "protecting the public health," by overseeing the safety of drugs and the country's food supply, as well as cosmetic products and other items "that emit radiation," among a number of other things, according to the FDA site.

Those are some pretty huge responsibilities, and a number of consumer groups who aren't happy with the handling of the 2022 baby formula recall are in favor of an agency reorganization, so that food crises can be more efficiently handled, per Food Safety News.

This isn't the first time the FDA has been lambasted for its policies and practices. An article in AMA Journal of Ethics notes that the opioid crisis was in part caused by "regulatory mistakes" made by the agency. This is no small matter, either, as the CDC reports that of the more than 932,000 drug overdoses since 1999, 75% of those involved some type of opioid. Given these issues, it's not surprising that some groups feel that organizational change is long overdue.