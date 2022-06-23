The Tragic Reason The FDA Is Investigating A Baby Formula Company

Abbott Laboratories, a baby formula plant, is once again under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), inspired by a complaint filed on June 10, per the Wall Street Journal. Sadly, another infant death is being blamed on products made by the embattled company. The child in this complaint died in January.

This is a new development in a saga that began when Abbott recalled products in February when it came to light that four other infants were sickened after consuming the company's formulas. Two of those infants died, while the other two recovered, reports Bloomberg. To date, however, the FDA "hasn't been able to definitively determine whether Abbott's formula was the reason for the illnesses or deaths."

Most people are familiar with the ongoing baby formula shortage, but many don't realize that one of the primary causes of this issue is that Abbott's facility in Sturgis, Michigan was temporarily shut down due to unsanitary conditions found during an FDA inspection, says Bloomberg. Since that facility is responsible for a significant portion of U.S. formula production, this development naturally threw a wrench in product availability.