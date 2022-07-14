Why Twitter Is Freaking Out Over An Oddly Shaped Coke Can

We know what you're thinking. What could Twitter be freaking out about that involves a can of Coca-Cola? Did someone find the name of some K-pop singer on a can in their local supermarket? Did someone demonstrate a new way of drinking Coke that involves crushing the can like Popeye the Sailor does with spinach cans? All very good guesses, but the actual answer to why Twitter is fixating on Coca-Cola lies in the unexpected design of some soda cans.

A Twitter user by the name of Charlotte posted an image of her Diet Coke, showing that rather than having a tab ring, her can instead had a completely smooth aluminum top. What Charlotte has, put simply, is a sealed aluminum can filled with diet soda, something that she refers to as a "can't of soda." Other users were shocked to see that such a thing could even exist, let alone make it out onto the shelves for someone to purchase.

"Bite into it like it's a crunchy metallic caffeinated apple," recommended Twitter user Disappointed Optimist. Other users had jokes, too, claiming the soda was now "very diet" and calling it "Schroedinger's Can."

But how often do these types of things happen? According to The Takeout, these "factory errors" are rare enough to earn those who save them a small fortune from collectors. What other sorts of factory errors exist, and are there any other "Schroedinger's Cans" like Charlotte's?