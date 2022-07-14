PepsiCo Warns 'Shrinkflation' Is About To Hit Your Favorite Chip Brands

Imagine it's midnight, all the stores within 15 miles of your house are closed, and your only option to satisfy your late-night munchies is a bag of chips in your pantry. You open the bag, and to your dismay, it's half — if not more — air. As disappointing as this can be, there's a good reason for the emptiness, per Taste of Home. Apparently, the large amount of air at the top of the bag is actually nitrogen gas, a preservative that ensures chips maintain their shelf life. The use of nitrogen is backed up by a 1994 scientific study, which found that plain air would cause chips to become soggy (via Taste of Home).

Though this method is great for keeping chips fresh, it also minimizes the number of chips in a bag, helping companies save money during rising inflation. According to Go Banking Rates, the cost of potato chips has risen 7.2% in 2022, perhaps encouraging some consumers to make homemade chips. Here's how one company is battling rising costs.