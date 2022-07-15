Why Reddit Is Fed Up With Trader Joe's Ube Products

If you've been to a Trader Joe's store in the past few months, the chances are high that you've probably seen at least one ube product. Recently, Trader Joe's has launched quite the selection of treats made from this sweet purple Filipino yam, including Ube Ice Cream, Ube Tea Cookies, Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix, and even a colorful Ube Spread (per Thrillist). These new products are catching the attention of many shoppers who are eager to try the unique, colorful ingredient.

Those who've tried ube have had good things to say. Instagram user @traderjoeslist posted about the ube ice cream, calling it "a delicious treat," and many of their followers seemed to agree. An earlier post about the Ube Tea Cookies had fans commenting, calling them their "fav cookies ever" and "some of the best cookies I've ever had."

While they might have received some rave reviews on Instagram, some shoppers have a different view. One TJ's shopper took to Reddit to voice their opinion about the ube products that have been filling the store's shelves recently. The user posted that all the ube products are "trash," explaining that "the "ube" flavors at TJ's just taste overly sugary, with barely any ube flavor at all."