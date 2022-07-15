McDonald's Just Made A Big Move With Its Florida Restaurants

For six decades, Florida's Casper family built their family fortune by hitching their wagon to McDonald's fast food star. As McDonald's Atlanta-based vice president Jason Clark wrote in an internal memo, "The Casper legacy with McDonald's began in Chicago 64 years ago in a men's clothing store. Ray Kroc and Fritz Casper became fast friends with their love for great clothes, a winning optimism, and a keen eye toward the customer," per Nation's Restaurant News. Fritz Casper would go on to open the first McDonald's in Florida, and by 2018, the Caspers Company was operating 60 restaurants across Tampa and Jacksonville.

And it didn't end there. Per Restaurant Business, the relationship between Mcdonald's and Caspers Company was such that these restaurants would often be used to try out new ideas and initiatives which were generated by the head office. But that long-term relationship comes to an end on October 1, when Caspers sells the franchises back to McDonald's for an undisclosed sum, believed to be in the nine-figure realm. The move, per the Tampa Bay Business Journal, is part of McDonald's plan to buy back restaurants and bring in new franchisees under a program aimed at diversifying restaurant ownership. The family is said to want to retire when the transaction is completed.