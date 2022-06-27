The Huge Way McDonald's Is Changing Its Franchise Policies

Some might consider McDonald's to be a gift to fast food, but the franchisees who own and operate McDonald's restaurants may not feel the same way. In 2014, when franchisees were asked to describe their relationship with the McDonald's corporate mothership one a scale of 1 to 5, the average rating was 1.94, which Insider says was well "below the survey's historical average of 2.2."

A year later, one former franchise owner revealed some possible reasons behind these low ratings. In an interview with The Guardian, former franchisee Kathryn Slater-Carter shared that she had originally inherited two McDonald's restaurants from her father, but was forced to close one because McDonald's suddenly decided not to renew the property lease. Slater-Carter and her husband eventually sold the second store, fearing history would repeat itself.

Running a franchise is not cheap. Slater-Carter said her family paid McDonald's royalty fees of 3%, advertising fees of 5%, and rent of about 12.5%. On top of that, franchisees like Slater-Carter are required to pay for remodeling costs, which are necessary for franchise agreement renewals. These financial requirements affect how much McDonald's franchise owners make per year, leaving them with what Slater-Carter said are slim profits with little opportunity to cover rising wages.

Seven years later, the relationship between McDonald's and its franchisees often remains tense, especially amid recent changes announced by the corporation.