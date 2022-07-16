The New Trader Joe's Snack Instagram Can't Get Enough Of

Per an Instagram post from Trader Joe's List, the social media grocery store influencer spotted boxes of corn & cheese arepas in the frozen food section at their local Trader Joe's. The IGer wrote, "CORN & CHEESE AREPAS, $3.49. Imagine a grilled cheese but with denser, chewier, sweet corn bread as the bread. That's essentially how these arepas taste! They're so delicious and welcome any add your tastebuds desire: avocado, bacon or _______. Of course you can always enjoy them as is! With 2 per box this is the perfect sharing size!"

The post has racked up over 8k likes and lots of TJ fans are sharing their feelings about these arepas. One wrote, "Loved these with some BBQ pulled beef." While another echoed those feelings, offering, "Love these and so does my 6 month old! Turned out awesome in the airfryer." The fact that they are gluten free also had followers happy, with one sharing, "This is a staple for me #glutenfree. My TJs was out for a while and I was heartbroken."

Are these TJ arepas really that good? A review by Freezer Meal Frenzy goes so far as to call them "amazing." The reviewer writes that while they take a bit of time to make, "the corn-based sweetness and mozzarella stretchiness work together to create an incredible snack food."