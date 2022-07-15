Trader Joe's Long-Awaited Ube Treat Is Finally Back

Trader Joe's always seems to have its legion of fans spreading the word about exciting new product arrivals. From the retailer's cold brew coffee concentrate that tastes like summer in a bottle to the returning spicy pickle snack that has shoppers cheering, the California-based grocery chain keeps tongues wagging with fresh finds. And now, with summer in high gear, TJ aficionados have their attention turned to all things frozen to help beat the heat, including the return of a long-awaited Ube treat.

If you are unfamiliar, per Women's Health, Ube is a purple root vegetable similar to sweet potato and often used in the Filipino culture to make desserts like shaved ice dessert called Halo-Halo. But this treat isn't just another purple color ice cream: This frozen dessert envelops it in sweet, sticky rice dough. That's right, the returning dessert is one of the grocery store's popular mochi treats. Since mochi became a trendy dessert, Trader Joe's has featured flavors like green tea, chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin pie, and Thai tea mint (via Trader Joe's), but this Ube variety has captured TJ shoppers' hearts and they've created a social media mosh pit, sharing their excitement that this treat is finally back.