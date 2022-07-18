The State Where You Can Now Serve Your Own Booze

Everyone's been there: It's a raging Saturday night or an exciting game day, and the bar is crowded with folks trying to order a cold pint. Waiters are whizzing past tables, the bar has a line that stretches on without end, and you're doing everything you can to find someone to take your drink order. By the time the night has come to an end, you've spent more time trying to order your drinks than actually enjoying them.

But where there's a problem, there's a solution. And thanks to technology, there's always a solution. Pour-your-own beer technology has been taking the beverage industry by storm over the last decade, and industry experts think that the trend is here to stay. Josh Goodman, the founder PourMyBeer, which manufactures self-serve tap technology, told NPR that the company sold just 200 taps in 2015, with sales rising to a whopping 5,000 over the next five years. Fellow brand iPourIt also saw sales double in 2017, then increase by a further 70% the following year.

As it turns out, being able to pour your own drinks at bars is a change that might indeed be a permanent one. News has it that the state of Michigan is the latest to join 45 other states allowing patrons to serve themselves their alcoholic beverages, per Eater.