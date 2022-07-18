Are Companies Sending Out Baby Formula Samples During A Shortage?

When something out-of-the-ordinary happens, it isn't unusual for social media users to send their messages out into the virtual void, to find out whether there might be others who might share the same experience, or even to call attention to something that might seem off.

Such was the case with this social media user who put up a July 16 Twitter thread addressed to Walgreens with an image of a box of infant formula samples and the caption: "Dear @Walgreens I received this package today a week after purchasing a pregnancy test at your store. I was asked to take the test by my doctor despite having no Fallopian tubes."

She continues in a thread: "I, of course, used my rewards card when checking out. So, I'm pretty sure that's how this got to me. Let's consider some things: ..."THERE IS A FORMULA SHORTAGE, and yet @Enfamil is sending out formula all willy-nilly based on the data you clearly sold them. Shame on you @Enfamil 3/X... Second, what if I were desperately trying to get pregnant and can't? Wouldn't this be a kick to the face?! 4/X... Try this one on: I'm in an abusive relationship and my partner intercepts this package. Well, now what?! @Enfamil 5/X" before saying she had been able to donate the formula, and called it "the ultimate spam."