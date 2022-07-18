Are Companies Sending Out Baby Formula Samples During A Shortage?
When something out-of-the-ordinary happens, it isn't unusual for social media users to send their messages out into the virtual void, to find out whether there might be others who might share the same experience, or even to call attention to something that might seem off.
Such was the case with this social media user who put up a July 16 Twitter thread addressed to Walgreens with an image of a box of infant formula samples and the caption: "Dear @Walgreens I received this package today a week after purchasing a pregnancy test at your store. I was asked to take the test by my doctor despite having no Fallopian tubes."
She continues in a thread: "I, of course, used my rewards card when checking out. So, I'm pretty sure that's how this got to me. Let's consider some things: ..."THERE IS A FORMULA SHORTAGE, and yet @Enfamil is sending out formula all willy-nilly based on the data you clearly sold them. Shame on you @Enfamil 3/X... Second, what if I were desperately trying to get pregnant and can't? Wouldn't this be a kick to the face?! 4/X... Try this one on: I'm in an abusive relationship and my partner intercepts this package. Well, now what?! @Enfamil 5/X" before saying she had been able to donate the formula, and called it "the ultimate spam."
Women have been receiving unsolicited boxes of formula for more than decade
While the outreach might have come as a shock to this social media user, it's not an isolated incident. Women have been talking about receiving random boxes of formula from formula manufacturers such as Mead Johnson or Abbott Nutrition as far back as the early 2000s, and it didn't matter whether or not these women were pregnant, per NBC Chicago.
Comments were even shared on parenting forums such as What to Expect, where women reported getting boxes of formula with their names and addresses. "I never ordered any formula or anything so I'm confused why they sent me it or how they even got my address? Has this happened to anyone else and have any idea on where it came from?! I'm a little sketched out and don't want to use it if I don't know where it came from. Anyone ??" one confused parent posted.
While the women who received the boxes felt their privacy had been invaded, they were also triggered by the fact that boxes of formula were being sent out for free, during a time when there is a baby formula shortage, per Insider. Mashed has reached out to both Walgreens and Reckitt Benckiser Group, which produces Enfamil, to find out why boxes of formula are reportedly being shipped out, and what steps, if any, they might take to remedy the situation.