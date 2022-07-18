McDonald's Just Dropped The Mic On The Chicken Sandwich Wars

If you were present on social media in 2019, you might remember the "chicken wars" that ensued after the major success of Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich launch, per Hypebeast. After the sandwich sold out just two weeks after its debut, Popeyes took to Twitter, quoting a Chick-fil-A post with the message "...y'all good?"

"We were expecting it to be popular, but we weren't expecting the huge conversation that blew up around it," Popeyes CMO Bruno Cardinali said, per Hypebeast.

Per CNBC, when McDonald's stepped in to flex its chicken-making muscle, it launched a new crispy chicken sandwich, not to be confused with its long-term menu item, the McChicken. Immediately, the fast-food chains' strategy was to sell its sandwich at a lower price point than its competitors. Just when you thought the hype following the "chicken sandwich war" was over, McDonald's recently announced that it would be pulling another trick out of its hat.