If You're Going To A Game At Dodger Stadium, There May Not Be Food

Most Major League Baseball players are on hiatus this week as the league heads into the halfway point of the season. Tuesday night's All-Star game, along with the rest of the week's special events, are being held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Monday night features eight sultans of swat vying for power supremacy in the Home Run Derby. Built in 1962, Dodger Stadium is considered among the pantheon of iconic ballparks, along with Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park. It's a great place to watch a game, soak up some Southern California vibes, and maybe spot a celebrity or two.

On a typical day, fans enjoy some delicious eats to accompany the atmosphere, such as the park's famous Dodger Dog (a 10-inch hot dog served in a steamed bun), barbecue, or tacos al pastor (via Restaurant Business). However, the ballpark's culinary experience may change after the All-Star break, depending on how union contract negotiations progress between the stadium's food and beverage workers and the company that runs the stadium's concessions, according to Dodger Blue.