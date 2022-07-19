The Touching Reason Ina Garten Is Teaming Up With Williams Sonoma

Ina Garten is kind of a legend in the food world. Garten has won several Emmy Awards and written more than a dozen cookbooks and has a devoted legion of followers, including one superfan who cooked every single one of Garten's recipes. But she hasn't always been seen in a positive light, at least not in the eyes of the media. There was one Make-a-Wish controversy that had some saying the star wasn't very generous for a number of years.

Basically, news got out that Garten, or a member of her team, had denied a 6-year-old's Make-a-Wish foundation request to meet with and cook a meal alongside the star. Apparently, Garten's publicist said that her schedule was full, but after the public heard about the incident, many people pounced on the star (via Salon). Some even called her "The Heartless Contessa" while a headline proclaimed that she "shattered a little boy's dreams," according to the LA Times.

But in the years since, Garten has participated in many other charitable giving opportunities that would indicate there is in fact a heart beating in her chest. She even auctioned off a lunch at her Hampton's property to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (via CharityBuzz). Now, she's teaming up with Williams Sonoma for yet another charitable event, perhaps showing that her earlier mishap really was just a mistake.