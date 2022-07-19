Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of Its Buffalo Chicken Wings

Food inflation is the worst it's been in over 40 years, and even beloved staples like chicken wings are taking a hit. They were once fun and affordable, but with chicken wing prices up nearly 54% this year, they're a straight-up luxury for many people now (via The Balance). In fact, according to the Washington Post, some restaurants have even started treating chicken wings like lobster and other high-end seafood by selling them at market price. So when people do spot cheaper chicken wings, they get might just get excited.

One place people might expect to find a lower price for poultry products is Costco, the discount bulk-item warehouse store. Costco's rotisserie chicken famously has a $4.99 price tag. Now, the Instagram account Costco Buys has spotted another affordable chicken product: the store's buffalo-flavored Take Out Crispy Wings from Foster Farms. The national average raw chicken wing price is currently around $3.53 per pound, and prepared supermarket wings are going for an average of $6.19 per pound (via USDA). Restaurant wings can be even more expensive. At the warehouse where Costco Buys found them, Take Out Crispy Wings fly below that price. And according to some customers, this item is just "the best."