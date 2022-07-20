Why Bonnie's In Brooklyn's Calvin Eng Loves Fast Food - Exclusive

Except for perhaps Martha Stewart — who claims to have eaten McDonald's just twice in her life — famous chefs' fascination for fast food is incontrovertible proof that opposites attract. Julia Child, for example, once raved to Larry King about Burger King's french fries. Gordon Ramsay may have it out for Mickey D's, but he has a soft spot for In-N-Out, even though — as he copped to Taste of Home — he'll eat his hidden in a car, "in the back seat with tinted windows."

As for Bonnie's in Brooklyn's Calvin Eng? You can put him solidly in Child's corner. "I love fast food. It's delicious. It's smart," he told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "I grew up eating fast food, whether it was McDonald's, KFC, Taco Bell, or Burger King. I ate it all after school, every day, pretty much."

His McRib, which is a Cantonese American version of the McDonald's classic, pays homage to Eng's appreciation for the industry. "That's the nostalgic thing for me is the idea of it," Eng told Mashed. "Not necessarily the flavors, but bringing you back to certain memories and times eating fast food."

The McRib, Eng says, has been his number one menu item since opening Bonnie's in December 2021. But it's a fast food chain other than McDonald's that has captured the chef's heart.