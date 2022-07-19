Everything You Need To Know About The Ready Dough Pizza Recall

Recalls, though they range in severity, can be pretty alarming. Each time a new product is recalled, consumers are forced to scramble to make sure they don't have the item, sometimes in order to keep their loved ones safe. One of the more serious food-related recalls involved Peanut Corp. of America back in 2009 (Via Kiplinger). After a Georgia peanut processor suffered from a salmonella outbreak, nine people died, hundreds were sickened, and nearly 4,000 products were recalled. Out of an abundance of caution, peanut butter sales dropped 25%, even though many major brands were still deemed safe.

You may be surprised to know how common food recalls actually happen. According to Food Safety News, some of the current recalls in effect as of July 2022 include BrandStorm Inc. blueberries for high lead content, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC baked snacks for the presence of plastic pieces, and Big Olaf Creamery ice cream for Listeria. Recently, a pizza company had to pull a product from the shelves for a couple of different reasons.