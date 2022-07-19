The Unusual Doritos Flavor That Just Dropped

If you've never had it before, you might be wondering, "What is tamarind and what does it taste like?" Tamarind is a fruit that grows in pods on trees. Inside each pod, a tart-sweet fruit surrounds the seeds. This fruit pulp is often removed from the seeds and turned into a block or paste, or is cooked down into a concentrate so it can be used more easily in cooking (via Bon Appétit). It's popular in many areas of the world, from India to Mexico, and known for its tangy and sweet flavor (via Britannica).

Doritos Tangy Tamarind chips are supposed to have a "spicy, sour zing" (via Instagram). SomethingNew, a reviewer on YouTube, described them as pretty different from other chips on the market. "It was so unique. Like I got the sour, got the sweet — oh yeah, I got the zing," they remarked after eating some. As for the heat level, one commenter on the video said that "there is a little spice flavor to break up the zing," and the reviewer said the chips are more sour than spicy. According to Chew Boom, the chips will be available for a limited time, rolling out at select retailers on July 19th and nationwide on August 15.