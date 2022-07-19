The Unusual Doritos Flavor That Just Dropped
Back in the day, Doritos fans used to have a pretty limited flavor selection. First came Toasted Corn, then Taco. "More than half of Doritos' sales" come from the Nacho Cheese flavor, which debuted in 1972, and Cool Ranch didn't join the gang until more than a decade later in 1986 (via Maxim). But in recent years, the popular chip brand has branched out. All kinds of options have cropped up, whether it's the fan-favorite flavor that Doritos brought back for a worthy cause (Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch) or Tapatío Doritos (which sadly were rated as the worst flavor of Doritos in a Mashed survey).
The new flavors have been coming in fast and furious this year. According to Instagram snack food reviewer Snackolator, so far the brand has introduced six new flavors. One of the announced flavors has some snackers particularly excited. "Never expected Doritos US to debut this," said Instagram user snackinginsaudi, who described this new flavor as "finally something interesting." What unusual twist on chips has people intrigued? Doritos Tangy Tamarind.
What do Doritos Tangy Tamarind chips taste like?
If you've never had it before, you might be wondering, "What is tamarind and what does it taste like?" Tamarind is a fruit that grows in pods on trees. Inside each pod, a tart-sweet fruit surrounds the seeds. This fruit pulp is often removed from the seeds and turned into a block or paste, or is cooked down into a concentrate so it can be used more easily in cooking (via Bon Appétit). It's popular in many areas of the world, from India to Mexico, and known for its tangy and sweet flavor (via Britannica).
Doritos Tangy Tamarind chips are supposed to have a "spicy, sour zing" (via Instagram). SomethingNew, a reviewer on YouTube, described them as pretty different from other chips on the market. "It was so unique. Like I got the sour, got the sweet — oh yeah, I got the zing," they remarked after eating some. As for the heat level, one commenter on the video said that "there is a little spice flavor to break up the zing," and the reviewer said the chips are more sour than spicy. According to Chew Boom, the chips will be available for a limited time, rolling out at select retailers on July 19th and nationwide on August 15.