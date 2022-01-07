The Worst Flavor Of Doritos According To 23% Of People
When the urge to snack comes along, there's no shortage of options when it comes to picking out a bag of chips. And when your tastebuds are begging for something cheesy, we all know Doritos are the way to go. The triangle-shaped tortilla chips were invented at Disneyland in 1966, though interestingly enough, Taste of Home reports that they didn't get that signature coating of nacho cheese dust — you know, the kind that turns your fingers bright orange — until 1974. Since then, there have been more than 100 flavors of Doritos. While we can all probably appreciate the wide range of Doritos that are available for us, the variety can also make it a bit tough to choose the perfect bag to munch on for your mid-day treat.
Of course, you don't want to waste your snack on a bag of chips that aren't up to par. To help you avoid that fate, Mashed conducted a survey in which we asked participants what they believe the worst flavor of Doritos is. A total of 618 U.S. residents responded, and their answers have made it clear which types of chips you'll want to steer clear of.
Dorito lovers don't love this hot sauce-inspired flavor
It should come as no surprise that the classic Nacho Cheese variety of Doritos received the least amount of hate in Mashed's poll, taking a mere 4.85% of the vote. Supreme Cheddar seems to be another favorite, drawing ire from only 5.99% of respondents, or 37 people. Taco and Cool Ranch also fared well — just 10.68% and 11.65% of participants disliked those flavors, respectively.
With no artificial flavors or colors, Simply Organic White Cheddar Doritos seem like a promising option (via Frito-Lay). However, it was named the worst flavor of Doritos by 20.55% of poll respondents, so you may not even want to hoard the bag for yourself. Still, it seems like it's the spicier varieties that you'll really want to avoid.
Receiving votes from 22.82% of survey participants, the "amped up fiery heat" of Blaze Doritos rang in as the second-worst Doritos flavor option, not far behind the Tapatío variety that took 23.46% of the vote (via Walmart). With a taste that The Impulsive Buy says is hardly reminiscent of the condiment (which, per another Mashed poll, isn't exactly a favorite either), we can't say we're entirely shocked nearly 1 in 4 readers would turn down this hot sauce-inspired chip. Perhaps variety isn't the spice of life when it comes to Doritos.