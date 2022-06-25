Doritos Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For A Worthy Cause

Giving money to a worthy cause makes people feel good. And if, in exchange for that money, they get a bag of tortilla chips covered with a dusting of nacho cheese, so be it. Those people didn't ask to be heroes.

Actually, according to the Doritos website, it's unfair to call Doritos "just a chip." The snack company calls its cheesy chip "fuel for disruption" and says that "with every crunch, we aim to redefine culture and support those who are boldly themselves." That's a lot of lofty ideas to put on a little chip's tiny shoulders, but Doritos isn't chippy about it. "Our flavors ignite adventure and inspire action," the website explains. Which is perhaps the sentiment that was behind last year's SOLID BLACK campaign.

Now in its second year, according to a PepsiCo press release, the initiative seeks to fund and elevate Black people that are seen as "changemakers" in their communities and is setting its sights on non-profit organizations that create space for Black creators. The brand plans on using its products and presence on television and social media to shine a light on those creators. It will be "investing more than $5 million as part of the SOLID BLACK campaign, to amplify stories of Black joy, strength, and resilience." If you found yourself wondering what that has to do with tortilla chips, allow us to elaborate.