The First Chipotle That Tried To Unionize Was Just Dealt A Major Blow

Although the Chipotle location in Augusta, Maine was the first store throughout the chain to push for a union, Chipotle workers in other states have also been fighting for union recognition. According to Michigan Advance, a Chipotle store in Lansing is the first in the state to file for a union, and follows multiple Starbucks stores across the state that have voted for a union. The 32BJ SEIU is helping Chipotle workers in New York with their efforts to create a union, and Bloomberg reported that a 200-person strike took place last May in Manhattan in support of better working conditions for Chipotle staff. Despite this, the store closure in Augusta is still a loss for employees and union supporters.

When the Augusta Chipotle first filed a petition for a union, Reuters explained that, "The move could be significant if it spreads to more Chipotle stores, as has happened at corporate-owned U.S. Starbucks Corp locations, or even other large restaurant chains." Unionization across Chipotle stores hasn't picked up the same steam as it has across Starbucks locations yet, and this one store closure isn't great for morale. But Chipotle employees are still fighting for better wages and more, and we'll have to see if other stores have more success in forming unions.