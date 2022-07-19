Why Jamba Workers May Not Be Making Your Smoothies Anymore

Tuesday, Jamba announced that it plans to work with robotics company Blendid to install a robotic smoothie kiosk at a Love's Travel Stop, a chain of gas station convenience stores (per The Takeout). If all goes well, the plan is to expand to other Love's locations across the U.S. While this may come as a surprise to some, this isn't the first time Jamba has successfully installed an automated smoothie maker. The company's first robotic kiosk debuted in 2020 at a Walmart in Dixon, California (via PR Newswire).

The entire process is contactless, from ordering a smoothie on the Blendid app to picking it up. The automated system can whip up a custom smoothie in less than three minutes and store the drink properly for pickup. The robotic system proved to be so successful that these machines are now at two different Georgia colleges (per Vending Times). Regardless of which products you love to order from Jamba, more change in the future is inevitable. And while there have been some blips in the process for Jamba, as seen on TikTok, robotic arms serving smoothies may eventually be old news.