Emmy Winner Frankie Celenza Talks The New Season Of Frankie Vs. The Internet - Exclusive Interview

Could you tell us a little bit about "Frankie vs. the Internet"?

Sure. Effectively, social media's been around a long time, but as it's miniaturized and gone onto cell phones and vertical video has taken over, these short snippets have become the de facto standard. We often see these videos of food that are either outrageously expensive or have a gazillion steps. The whole thing is presented in a 30-second package with a little bow on top. The purpose of this show is to see: "Is it feasible in real life? And does it taste good?" We're taking those things [and] we're bringing it to a longer format. That's what I would say the show is.

How does the show come up with what they're going to use as the challenge for the episode?

I've got an awesome co-host, Katie Molinaro, and she's huge on TikTok for basically spotting out these viral food trends, rating them, eating them, [and] making fun of them. She's got her finger on the pulse big time, and it's awesome having her on the show because there is no hack she does not know. There is no trend that she does not know. She can see right through the BS if someone's spitting it at her because she's so on it — that is her thing. Katie's definitely one person to say, "Hey, maybe this should be a challenge." Then, there's an entire production team that figures out what would be good.

If something went viral for a short period of time — even if it garnered millions and millions of views — if it doesn't continue and other people don't try to continue to copy it, that's probably out. But something that keeps getting passed on and morphing, much like the virus we're dealing with ... that's good, as far as the recipe goes, not like virally. Oh, that's ironic. Double entendre there.