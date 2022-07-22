Why Frankie Celenza Of Frankie Vs. The Internet Became An Internet Chef - Exclusive

Growing up in an Italian American family, Frankie Celenza was surrounded by good food from a young age, but once he moved away, he realized not everyone was so lucky. "When I left home for the first time, it occurred to me that not all other Americans had good home cooking in the family. I started undercutting my college's meal plan by a dollar, inviting people over to my place and telling them the history and myths of these Italian dishes I'd been eating my whole life, and they seemed interested."

Frankie wanted to help his friends learn more about cooking. Struck with inspiration, Frankie did what any person would do, and took to the internet. "Then I looked online ... There was only YouTube at the time, because this was when George Bush was the president. I looked online and I was like, 'Gee, if a 22-year-old wants to learn how to cook, there's no one with whom he or she can relate. All there [is] is Food Network, and they're all in their late 30s.' The passion of food and eating then went to, 'There's an opportunity to tell my generation or at least teach them in some way.'" Seeing a hole in the market, Celenza decided he could be a part of filling it — and the rest is history.