How You Can Get A Job As A Chief Candy Officer

Remember Cry Babies, Astro Pops, and Baby Bottle Pops? What about gummy hotdogs and tiny gummy hamburgers layered with adorable gummy lettuce and gummy tomato? While most of these childhood treats have been lost to the ages, these and many other retro candies we miss are still available from Canadian online distributor Candy Funhouse. They sell everything from MoonPies to Charleston Chews to Chupa Chups Melody Pops, as well as more current candies (via Candy Funhouse).

But the Canadian retailer doesn't stop there. It carries a full selection of candy bars you can't find in the U.S., as well as snacks from around the world, including Japanese energy drinks, rare sodas, and, interestingly, American cereals (via Candy Funhouse). How does the company stay on top of all of its delicious items when its inventory spans continents and thousands of products? That will be the full-time job for one lucky person as Candy Funhouse's newest employee.