Whataburger Just Brought Back A Breakfast Favorite For A Limited Time
While you may have been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, that wisdom may not have included a particular food suggestion. Cereal, pancakes, or even a breakfast burrito are a few of the common breakfast foods that many people enjoy. A 2022 Kitchen Infinity survey found that 80% of respondents eat breakfast every day, with the most popular choice being cereal, followed by eggs. Given people's affinity for breakfast, many fast food enthusiasts have their preferred bites as well.
While Wendy's was crowned the top breakfast choice in Kitchen Infinity's survey, Whataburger was ranked in the top 10 choices. The popular Texas-founded restaurant has been serving breakfast since 1979. Over time, Whataburger's breakfast has evolved into a robust selection. Still, one element drives every menu item. As the company said in a 2019 press release, customer service is at the core of their business model, which led to a solution to one common conundrum. Why should guests have to choose between a burger and breakfast? Luckily, the chain's answer is coming back to its menu.
Early risers and night owls are hungry for Whataburger's returning item
Recently, Whataburger brought back a favorite menu item that blurs the line between burger and breakfast. According to Chew Boom, the Whataburger Breakfast Burger has returned to the fast-food chain. Just like the original version launched in 2019, this menu item features "100% beef patty, Whataburger's one-of-a-kind Creamy Pepper Sauce, two slices of savory bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, three crispy hash browns, and American cheese" on a 4-inch bun. The exact duration of this limited time offering is unclear, though it's available at participating restaurants from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. — perfect for night owls and early risers.
When the limited time item extended its run in January 2020 (via Whataburger), the brand shared (very tongue in cheek, of course) how the burger had changed lives. While the social media banter was amusing, it showed customers' delight for the menu item. The breakfast burger returned again in 2021 for another run. Now, it appears the Whataburger is answering the desires of burger and breakfast lovers everywhere once again — and we're so ready for a late-night or early-morning run!