Whataburger Just Brought Back A Breakfast Favorite For A Limited Time

While you may have been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, that wisdom may not have included a particular food suggestion. Cereal, pancakes, or even a breakfast burrito are a few of the common breakfast foods that many people enjoy. A 2022 Kitchen Infinity survey found that 80% of respondents eat breakfast every day, with the most popular choice being cereal, followed by eggs. Given people's affinity for breakfast, many fast food enthusiasts have their preferred bites as well.

While Wendy's was crowned the top breakfast choice in Kitchen Infinity's survey, Whataburger was ranked in the top 10 choices. The popular Texas-founded restaurant has been serving breakfast since 1979. Over time, Whataburger's breakfast has evolved into a robust selection. Still, one element drives every menu item. As the company said in a 2019 press release, customer service is at the core of their business model, which led to a solution to one common conundrum. Why should guests have to choose between a burger and breakfast? Luckily, the chain's answer is coming back to its menu.