Why Eating Out Gives FitMenCook's Kevin Curry Inspiration - Exclusive

Kevin Curry revealed that his wellness journey wasn't easy at first. He said, "A lot of people within the wellness community, especially those who have lost a whole bunch of weight, they have a lot of anxiety about eating. I was one of those people too." The food blogger eventually realized that one meal "that's not completely stripped down" can still fit in with his goals rather than derail them completely. As Curry "learned to drop that guard," he started to eat out more, which gave him more recipe ideas.

"Eating out gives me inspiration, being like, 'Hey, this would be dope. You know, this Pad Thai is pretty good. I wonder how I can remake it, cut the calories with it, but still get the essence so I can put it into my meal prep,'" he said. Remaking delicious food is genius in itself, and it provides more available options for any of his followers who are also trying to maintain a healthy diet.

The Instagram influencer has now put his recipes into practice with his recent Home Chef partnership. This collaboration highlights meal kits that allow for exploring new ingredients and flavors in the easiest way (via a press release sent to Mashed). If you aren't convinced to check out his recipes yet, then just read these three words: stuffed chicken parmesan.

