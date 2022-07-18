Kevin Curry Talks FitMenCook And Reveals Home Chef Partnership - Exclusive Interview

You touched upon this a little bit, when comparing your like-minded views with Home Chef, but what is your thought process when you decide to partner with brands like these?

Is there alignment in terms of philosophy and outlook? Who are the populations that they're serving? One thing that's been super important is access, and not everything is going to be accessible to everybody. As long as there's a good faith effort to go into doing that, then that's a big plus.

The other plus is I wouldn't go ahead and partner with a brand that's strictly [saying], "We only do low carb." Oh, well. I don't do low carb. I do a whole bunch of other stuff. I do low carb today. My breakfast was low carb. My dinner, high carb.

There's got to be alignment right there within the philosophy. Also, with my audience the way that it is — people think that I'm from New York, because they think I'm Dominican, but I live in Dallas. I've got a huge following in Miami and in LA, too. When I partner with the brand, I want to be able to be with a brand that actually can speak to the different pockets around the country that the brand touches. Home Chef does that.

I got a little bit of a brief synopsis of the recipes that you will be selling with Home Chef, but could you give fans a sneak peek as to what the summer recipes you will be offering are?

Being from Texas, tacos are life. It's like saying hello to somebody. One thing I really love is I made this sweet Chipotle taco and I was able to work with the Home Chef recipe developers and their whole food team to transform it into something that's a little bit more unique. My followers will get a first bite at this.

It's a Smokey Chipotle chicken taco and that one literally is a 15 minute meal. Don't write me being like, "Yeah, it took me more than that." Everything is portioned out for them. [This is] one that I absolutely love, [especially] when you come home from work and you're tired, you don't want to do anything.

This [other meal] functions as one of those sheet pan dinners, and it's the stuffed chicken parmesan. It's stuffing it with cheese and vegetables and it's low carb and it's carb conscious rather and it's amazingly delicious. [I have] two more that I really love. One of the recipes that did very well on social media when I made it was a beef egg roll bowl. Take out the wrapping of the egg roll, put it into a bowl, toss it with some rice. I was able to recreate that one.

We [also] took a recipe that people like for meal prepping from my cookbook and it's an enchilada Turkey meatloaf. We put them into a little muffin bin, so that way, they're better for portion control. We had the same type of idea here to do that. If people want to eat some right now and have some for later, they can do that.